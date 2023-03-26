StockNews.com Upgrades J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to “Hold”

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
JJSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.94. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
