Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 260,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

