GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,105.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,573,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,105.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $2,125,572.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,601 and have sold 898,192 shares valued at $2,845,225. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

