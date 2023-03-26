GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GlycoMimetics Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.19.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
