First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. Research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

