First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2023

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. Research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.