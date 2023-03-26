Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
