Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 490,191 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 236,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 150,193 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

