GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.