SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Up 1.6 %

SP opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $643.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at SP Plus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.