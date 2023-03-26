Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $69.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDRBF. Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

