Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

