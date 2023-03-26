StockNews.com Downgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

