Reviewing DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocGo and Better Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 2.01 $34.58 million $0.32 26.94 Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,115.59 -$40.33 million ($2.02) -0.44

Profitability

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DocGo and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DocGo and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.34%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,471.27%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than DocGo.

Volatility and Risk

DocGo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats Better Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

