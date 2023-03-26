Head-To-Head Contrast: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) vs. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 13.14% 34.56% 6.45% Moelis & Company 15.26% 37.77% 14.77%

Risk and Volatility

CI Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

34.2% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CI Financial and Moelis & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 0.95 $230.60 million $1.20 7.63 Moelis & Company $985.30 million 2.63 $150.35 million $2.15 17.56

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Moelis & Company 5 2 0 0 1.29

Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $38.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than CI Financial.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CI Financial pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 111.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats CI Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

