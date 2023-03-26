Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $82.56

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.56.
WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 210.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.05.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after acquiring an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Featured Stories
