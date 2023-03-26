Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $82.56

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 210.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after acquiring an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

