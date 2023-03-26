Head to Head Review: Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Digipath has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGenomics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Digipath alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digipath and NeoGenomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGenomics 0 4 8 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

NeoGenomics has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Digipath.

This table compares Digipath and NeoGenomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.70 million 0.23 -$2.06 million ($0.02) -0.38 NeoGenomics $509.73 million 4.22 -$144.25 million ($1.16) -14.54

Digipath has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGenomics. NeoGenomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digipath, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath -73.57% N/A -117.58% NeoGenomics -28.30% -9.15% -5.31%

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Digipath on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digipath

(Get Rating)

DigiPath, Inc. is a service-oriented independent testing laboratory and data analytics company, which engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. It also provides testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.