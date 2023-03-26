Contrasting Ubiquiti (UI) & Its Peers

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ubiquiti to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Ubiquiti and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ubiquiti
|$1.69 billion
|$378.66 million
|45.87
|Ubiquiti Competitors
|$4.41 billion
|$643.73 million
|2.63
Profitability
This table compares Ubiquiti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ubiquiti
|19.42%
|-107.88%
|36.56%
|Ubiquiti Competitors
|-245.66%
|-53.40%
|-5.05%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Ubiquiti and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ubiquiti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ubiquiti Competitors
|289
|1538
|2495
|108
|2.55
As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Ubiquiti’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ubiquiti pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 44.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Risk and Volatility
Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti’s peers have a beta of -2.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
