DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $34.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

DV opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $37,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,694,381 shares of company stock worth $760,364,698. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 637,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,827 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

