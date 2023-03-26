Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $58.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IART shares. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.