Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $145.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,887 shares of company stock worth $2,083,323 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,125,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLH opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

