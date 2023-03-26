Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $47.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

