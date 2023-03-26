Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $87.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.0 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

