Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) PT at $33.39

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

