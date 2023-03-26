Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$60.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK.B shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

TECK.B opened at C$48.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.45. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

