Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $49.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

