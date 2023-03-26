Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price at $10.46

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

