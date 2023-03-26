Comparing Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) & Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Benson Hill -29.57% -31.24% -14.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 266.38%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Benson Hill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Benson Hill $381.23 million 0.63 -$127.90 million ($0.70) -1.66

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

