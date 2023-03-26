Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $16.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Embraer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Trading Up 0.3 %

Embraer Company Profile

ERJ opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.