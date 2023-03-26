Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $16.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Trading Up 0.3 %
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.