Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Price Target at $55.45

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Terex Trading Down 1.3 %

TEX stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

