Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $17.22

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 210.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,336 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 36.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

