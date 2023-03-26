Babylon (BBLN) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Babylon to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Babylon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 756.18%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.23 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.96

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

