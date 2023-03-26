OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 750 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSB. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.31) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 769.60 ($9.45).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.99 and a beta of 1.40. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 532.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 488.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a yield of 7.05%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,614.46%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

