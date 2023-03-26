Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.00) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.10) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.46).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 813 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 896.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 916.58. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,463.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. Pearson’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

