Rathbones Group’s (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.79) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbones Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,720 ($21.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.56) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Rathbones Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.96) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rathbones Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,079 ($25.53).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,860 ($22.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,245 ($27.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,055.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,972.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

