Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.5 %

ETR:DB1 opened at €179.10 ($192.58) on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €148.15 ($159.30) and a 52 week high of €181.15 ($194.78). The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €166.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

