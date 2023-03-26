Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Siltronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WAF stock opened at €67.00 ($72.04) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($164.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.20.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

