Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of EVD opened at €54.40 ($58.49) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €67.75 ($72.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.70 and a 200-day moving average of €56.86.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.