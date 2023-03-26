Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 987 ($12.12) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 796.50 ($9.78).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($8.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 768.62, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 768.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 683.24. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 502 ($6.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 993 ($12.19).

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,702.13%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.21) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,368,291.78). 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

