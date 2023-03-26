Videndum (LON:VID) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Videndum Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 868 ($10.66) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 998.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,145.43. The company has a market capitalization of £404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.15 and a beta of 0.82. Videndum has a 1 year low of GBX 800 ($9.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,556 ($19.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Videndum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio is 6,060.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Videndum

About Videndum

In related news, insider Teté Soto acquired 1,423 shares of Videndum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of £13,988.09 ($17,178.05). 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

