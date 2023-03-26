Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €99.00 ($106.45) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €97.76 ($105.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($111.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.