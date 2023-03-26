National Bankshares Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$4.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.28.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.45. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a market cap of C$650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
