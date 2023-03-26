CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.28.
ECN Capital Stock Down 3.6 %
ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.