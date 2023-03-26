CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.28.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

