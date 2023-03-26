StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

