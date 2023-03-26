Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNVR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.