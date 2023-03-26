Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Seagen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $197.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $202.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $142.04.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,669 shares of company stock valued at $24,314,068 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Seagen by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 26,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

