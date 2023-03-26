Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 20.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 263,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Noah by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 16.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,451 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

