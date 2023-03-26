Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Noah Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

