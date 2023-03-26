StockNews.com Upgrades Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to “Buy”

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.