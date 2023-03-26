StockNews.com Downgrades Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) to Hold

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

