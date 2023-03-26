Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $160.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.