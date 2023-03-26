StockNews.com Upgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to “Hold”

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

