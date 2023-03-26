StockNews.com Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to “Buy”

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Featured Articles

