Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
Shares of KODK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Further Reading
