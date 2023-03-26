Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastman Kodak

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 129,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.